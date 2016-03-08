Roma, Olsen ‘not afraid to replace Alisson’

Roma newcomer Olsen took his first press conference in yellow-and-red shirt on Saturday afternoon. “I am proud to be here”, Olsen said.



“It’s a big step forward in my career, it was an easy decision to come here. Everybody knows Roma is a big club.”



​Olsen is set to replace new Livrpool goalkeeper Alisson who left Roma last month for a fee close to € 70 million. Despite Alisson becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of the club and the most valuable player in the history of the Giallorossi, Olsen has no fear to raplace the Brazilian star.



“He [Alisson] is a sensational goalkeeper, I respect him a lot, but the club has decided to sign me. Of course people are talking a lot about this but I am focused on my new team and I want to work hard here.”



“I’ve international experience. I’ve played World Cup and Champions League games. I fight for my objectives, I will always do everything, also during trainings.”

