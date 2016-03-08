Roma on the table for Zaniolo: new contract talks scheduled

02 August at 23:35
Serie A giants Roma are set to begin talks with Nicolo Zaniolo to commit the youngster to a new contract, Calciomercato understand.

Zaniolo has become one of the most wanted Italian youngsters in Europe, with the likes of Tottenham and Juventus still interested in him. While Juve have a personal terms agreement with the player, Spurs wanted to sign Zaniolo in a possible sale of Toby Alderweireld.

Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that while Spurs and Juve are still interested in the player, Roma are ready to hand Zaniolo a new deal and take contract talks forward for the attacking midfielder.

From the beginning of next week, the two parties will sitting down on the table to hold talks. Zaniolo wants 2.5 million euros a season in a new deal excluding bonuses.

Roma will start with a lower initial offer and Gianluca Petrachi is ready to contact Zaniolo's agent Claudio Vigorelli to find a solution that satisfies both parties and keeps Zaniolo at the Stadio Olimpico.

Juventus and Spurs will keep casting glances, in the meantime.

