Roma on verge of securing double deal to sign Man Utd and Spurs targets
06 June at 11:20Calciomercato.com sources understand that Roma are closing in on a double deal to bring Ajax stars Justin Kluivert and Hakim Ziyech to Serie A during this summer’s transfer window.
Given the fact that Kluivert’s contract is due to expire this time next year, the Eredivisie giants are faced with little choice but to sell him for as much money as they possibly can. Indeed, he has already agreed personal terms with the Giallorossi.
With sporting director Monchi also keen to provide coach Eusebio Di Francesco with reinforcements in midfield, he is willing to pay a further €25-30 million in order to secure Ziyech’s signature.
Having already secured the signatures of Ante Ćorić and Iván Marcano, it is clear that Monchi and his colleague mean business as they look to close the gap on Juventus and Napoli next season. It remains to be seen just how successful they will be in doing so.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
