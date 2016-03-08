Roma, Pallotta attacks journalists ‘making shit up’
22 October at 17:30This morning there were reports in some Italian newspapers that Roma president James Pallotta had a conversation with sporting director Monchi after the match with SPAL; but also with former sporting director Franco Baldini.
In a quote taken from AS Roma’s official English Twitter account, Pallotta said the following in response to the reports:
“Contrary to certain articles in today’s Italian media, I didn’t speak to Franco Baldini, Monchi, Mauro Baldissoni or Alex Zecca after the match about the coach and any journalists reporting on imaginary conversations are simply making shit up.”
Harsh words from Pallotta but ones which shut down any talk or speculation – or, perhaps, instead add more fuel to the fire as speculation mounts about the future of Roma or the individual future of head coach Eusebio Di Francesco. Roma were defeated 2-0 by SPAL at the weekend, leading to speculation that pressure is mounting on Di Francesco; as the Giallorossi prepare to take on CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.
