Roma, Pallotta: Real Madrid close to Alisson, Nainggolan will join Inter
14 June at 15:10AS Roma president James J. Pallotta has confirmed that the I Gialloross will lose two of their star players, Alisson and Radja Nainggolan, will leave Stadio Olimpico the summer transfer.
Alisson was a transfer target for Champions League winners Real Madrid and
Champions League runners up Liverpool. The Brazil international goalkeeper will
reject the English Premier League club and now join Real Madrid.
Real Madrid will pay 78 million euros for goalkeeper Alisson who also plays for Brazil. Radja Nainggolan is also wanted man for Inter Milan in the summer transfer window as he is looking for a new challenge for failing to make it to the FIFA 2018 World Cup with Belgium.
James J. Pallotta has now confirmed that both the players, Alisson and Radja Nainggolan will join Real Madrid and Inter Milan.
“Alisson costs a lot, serve 78 million, is close to Real Madrid while Nainggolan will go to Inter,” James J. Pallotta told areanapoli.it.
