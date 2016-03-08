Roma, Pallotta rejects Saudi enquiry for Giallorossi

15 November at 10:15
According to what has been reported by La Repubblica this morning, Roma owner James Pallotta has faced enquiries from the family of Saudi prince bin Salman about buying shares in the club.
 
In recent months, there have been contacts between representatives of the Saudi and Pallotta; yet the American has made his point clear all along – he has no intention of selling the club that he values at over €1billion.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.