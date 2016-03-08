Roma, Pallotta rejects Saudi enquiry for Giallorossi
15 November at 10:15According to what has been reported by La Repubblica this morning, Roma owner James Pallotta has faced enquiries from the family of Saudi prince bin Salman about buying shares in the club.
In recent months, there have been contacts between representatives of the Saudi and Pallotta; yet the American has made his point clear all along – he has no intention of selling the club that he values at over €1billion.
