Roma, Pallotta sale; the latest
24 November at 10:40These are hectic days at Casa Roma with the official negotiation to sell the club to the Americans of Firedkin, who literally went across the globe and which. President James Pallotta is ready to leave and according to Corriere della Sera (via CalcioMercato.com) the margins are increasingly emerging within which to close the eventual sale.
The American president of Roma has in fact set the price of the club at 750 million for the acquisition of all shares. However, there is more to it. Pallotta has also guaranteed (perhaps with optimism) the green light for the construction of the stadium, which Roma is expecting shortly, but has not arrived yet. Finally, the goal is to try to close the sale by Christmas, set by the Boston entrepreneur as a time limit.
In the meantime, Pallotta has already guaranteed his shareholders that he will shortly pay a new capital increase in Roma's 40 million euro funds. It is not money that will be dedicated for the January market where ds Petrachi will once again have to make the best of the means he has at his disposal, which has been the same story in recent years. The payment will, in fact, be used for the current management, to have a positive cash flow and to plan the future without economic constraints. Is it a further move to try to convince the Friedkin group?
