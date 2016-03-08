Roma, Pallotta sends letter to UEFA: the reason

What Pallotta asks, in fact, is whether it's correct that clubs like Inter and Juventus let go of young players for higher fees than what they're worth, in order to balance the budget. As Il Tempo recalls, there is nothing incorrect with this, however, the FFP certainly has its flaws.

Yesterday, the Roma management sent a letter to UEFA to ask for explanations on the Financial Fair Play. In fact, in recent years, in order to respect the parameters, the Giallorossi have been forced to sell important players.