Roma, Pallotta sends letter to UEFA: the reason

15 February at 17:45
Yesterday, the Roma management sent a letter to UEFA to ask for explanations on the Financial Fair Play. In fact, in recent years, in order to respect the parameters, the Giallorossi have been forced to sell important players. 
 
What Pallotta asks, in fact, is whether it's correct that clubs like Inter and Juventus let go of young players for higher fees than what they're worth, in order to balance the budget. As Il Tempo recalls, there is nothing incorrect with this, however, the FFP certainly has its flaws. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.