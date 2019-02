"The banners from the fans? I'm honest, once it hurt me. I do not want to lie, I did not accept it at first. But now I do not care, because I know that the work we have been working on for so long is for the good of the club," he stated.

Roma president James Pallotta spoke to the club's official website about his time with the Giallorossi, as well as the fact that some fans are protesting against him.