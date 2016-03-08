Roma-Paqueta a hypothesis but on one condition: the situation
26 January at 12:20The future of Lucas Paqueta is increasingly mysterious and uncertain. The player was not called up for the match against Brescia and it seemed to be an evident message of his willingness to leave the club.
Is Paqueta's short adventure at Milanello already over? It seems probable, even if Milan hope to receive a concrete and tempting proposal before allowing the Brazilian to depart.
There are very few days left before the end of the January transfer market and there is one hypothetical solution for Paqueta, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport today (via milanlive.it).
That hypothesis is Roma, who would have probed the ground informally. An idea that could become concrete in the coming days, even if at the moment it remains a mere hypothesis.
The Giallorossi are looking for and offensive left-footed player. Negotiations are underway with Barcelona for the loan of the young Carles Perez. But if it does not materialize, Roma could make a move for Paqueta, considered a good alternative.
The problem is that Fonseca's team would take the player from Milan only on one condition: on loan with an option to buy. A formula which the Rossoneri management does not appreciate but which could be the only possible way to get rid of the midfielder in January.
