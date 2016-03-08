Roma, Pastore reveals the reason he left PSG
20 September at 16:00Roma signed Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore in the summer from Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain. Pastore is settling in well in Giallorossi colours and will be looking to have an impressive season.
Speaking to RMC Sport, Pastore revealed the reason he left PSG, his thoughts about the club and how he is getting on at Roma:
“The first four years in Paris I was always on the pitch, then I had a problem in my calf, I was injured continuously and I could not find a solution with the medical staff to be able to play without pain, although I did not experience any problems in the last year, I started the season well, even though I am still suffering from muscle fatigue. So, I did all the preparation, I played the first three games and I ran for so many kilometers, I have positive feelings and I want to continue like this.”
“I a problem for PSG? The problem is to be a player who never plays. Honestly, though, I played with all the coaches who have sat on the bench, I have never had any problems with anyone.”
“The worst memory in France? The first year, when we did not win the championship for one point. We did well, with a good team, and we lost the title for just one game. I wanted to win in the first year, but it went like this. I was happy in Paris, but I knew it was time to leave.”
“I was not happy to leave, but I was still satisfied because we had won everything. I met some fantastic people in Paris, it has always been a perfect city for my family, I was really good. Knowing that I had to leave, it was a bit difficult, but it went like this. My PSG moment was over, the club intended to take other players and I did not want to stay on a team for not playing. However, the PSG will remain the best club I've ever been.”
