Roma, Pastore to miss game against Inter due to hip injury
04 December at 20:00Roma midfielder Javier Pastore will miss the Giallorossi’s league clash against Inter on Friday due to a hip injury, according to a report from Milan based newspaper Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 30-year-old Argentinian midfielder is still feeling pain from a bruised hip injury and so won’t play against the Nerazzurri as his physical fitness is in too much doubt. The player has made 12 appearances for the Roman club so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
