Roma, Pau Lopez: 'Sometimes it's difficult, but it's our identity...'
25 September at 19:45Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com tonight ahead of the Giallorossi’s game against Atalanta tonight, revealing that coach Paulo Fonesca asked something specific of himself and Edin Dzeko.
"We want to play with the ball, starting with me and ending with Edin Dzeko. Sometimes it's difficult to play like that, but it's our identity, it's what the coach wants and it's the best way to win the games.”
The Giallorossi are currently fourth place in the league after a strong start to the season, currently unbeaten after four games so far this season. Coach Paulo Fonseca will be hoping a strong early start to the season could be what makes the difference as the Rome based club looks to return to the Champions League.
Apollo Heyes
