Roma: Pellegrini fit for crunch Europa league clash

A Sigh of relief for Roma and Lorenzo Pellegrini. The Giallorossi midfielder was regularly in the field this morning for the finishing training in view of the last match of the Europa League group stage against Wolfsberg.The micro-fracture to the left foot detected in the exams of yesterday is not serious and can be managed : it is likely that Fonseca does not risk Pellegrini against the Austrians to preserve it in view of the next championship match against Sunday's Spal.Anthony Privetera