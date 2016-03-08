Roma, Pellegrini receives good news from medical inspection this morning
28 October at 15:00Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has received good news from his medical inspection this morning, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old Italian midfielder suffered a broken foot in the Giallorossi’s 1-0 victory over Lecce last month, but the report details how he has made excellent progress so far in his recovery and could potentially expect to return after the international break in November, in time for Roma’s game against Brescia.
Before his injury, Pellegrini was one of the star players of Roma at the start of this season’s campaign, contributing four assists in his first seven appearances of the season. He is contracted to the Roman side until 2022.
The Roman club are currently experiencing yet another injury crisis, with seven players currently out injured. This includes key players such as Bryan Cristante, who suffered a tear in his abductor muscle and Cengiz Ünder, who is currently recovering from a biceps femoris muscle injury.
Apollo Heyes
