Roma, Pellegrini to undergo medical check on Monday to assess his condition
23 October at 18:45Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini will have a new medical check on Monday to assess his condition, with the Italian hoping to return in time for the Giallorossi’s league clash against Parma next month, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Pellegrini will have an orthopaedic check-up on Monday to check whether the bone in his foot has healed or not. The 23-year-old Italian suffered the fracture of the fifth metatarsus of his right foot against Lecce at the end of September, with the Giallorossi estimating his return to be for their league clash against Inter in early December.
Pellegrini hopes to return for Roma’s game against Parma on the 10th November, but the medical check on Monday will decide whether that’s a possibility or not. He is one of many Roma players currently injured, with the club experiencing yet another injury crisis.
Apollo Heyes
