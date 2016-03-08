Fortunately for manager Di Francesco, Diego Perotti has returned to training. In fact, he featured throughout the whole session today, having recovered from injury.

In regards to Florenzi, Mirante and Pastore, they all training individually after their own programs. The latter is suffering from a small injury to his right calf and will most likely miss the game on Sunday.

Patrik Schick, upon returning from international duty, will be monitored by Roma's medical staff, due to a groin injury sustained late last week.

It is believed that the trio up front will consist of Under, Dzeko and El Shaarawy against Chievo, while De Rossi and N'Zonzi will have to battle for the starting spot in the regista role.