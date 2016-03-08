Roma, pessimism for Under: how long he will be out
06 September at 09:30For the final diagnosis, it will be necessary to wait for today's exams, but pessimism filters about Under's conditions. The winger returned to Italy from the Turkish training camp yesterday with a hamstring injury.
The extent of the injury will be assessed by the team doctors in Rome, but Under will almost certainly be out for a month. In other words, potentially a big blow for the Giallorossi so early in the season.
