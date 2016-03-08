Roma, pessimism for Under: how long he will be out

06 September at 09:30
​For the final diagnosis, it will be necessary to wait for today's exams, but pessimism filters about Under's conditions. The winger returned to Italy from the Turkish training camp yesterday with a hamstring injury.
 
The extent of the injury will be assessed by the team doctors in Rome, but Under will almost certainly be out for a month. In other words, potentially a big blow for the Giallorossi so early in the season.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.