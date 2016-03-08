Roma, Petrachi: 'Barella has chosen Inter. Higuain could be like Batistuta for us'
04 July at 16:45Roma's new sporting director Gianluca Petrachi introduced himself to the media this afternoon. Here are his declarations from the press conference.
"I am very honoured to have arrived here in Roma. I want to thank the people in Torino who supported me during these ten years of work. This is a new challenge for me and I have the ambition to do well," he said.
"Fonseca? I was very impressed by him. I have been following him for the last few years because there was a Shakhtar player I wanted to bring to Torino and I saw Shakhtar play. In these three games, I realized what coach he is. He is a coach who has precise tactics and is very attentive to the players he has and is very attentive to the players he has and his determination has bewitched me.
"Transfer market? We have to be realistic. This is the year zero for Roma, a club that has to start with values and with the knowledge of having players with moral qualities. To raise the bar you need men above players. Whoever arrives must have the desire. Look at Spinazzola, for example, his enthusiasm with which he presented himself. This is needed and has disappeared in the past years. The fan must identify himself with the team.
"Dzeko and Schick? We don't accept blackmail. I don't hold anyone with force and at the same time, I don't like to be taken by the throat. I don't want to know that one of my players has been talking with another club which is incorrect in itself. We will try to make the best choices. We signed Diawara, a player who represents the right profile with desire and enthusiasm.
"Higuain? Whoever discusses Higuain is a fool, it is logical that he can make this team comfortable if Dzeko left. I am looking for motivated players. The real Roma would be needed to find the real Higuain, he could retrace the footsteps of Batistuta but we will evaluate this later. For now, Dzeko is our attacker and if he wants to leave, Inter will need to present a suitable offer.
"Barella? A lot of inaccuracies have been said. The player was very happy to come to Roma after a previous agreement between the clubs. After Monchi's farewell time was lost and Inter got inserted and made their proposal to Cagliari and do the player. Conte called the player and he did not consider Roma to Inter. I never called Barella but he chose Inter Milan.
"Zaniolo? He has a contract with Roma and the club will have to adapt to it and he must be considered an important player. I would, however, be cautious in all this. He has the qualities to become top if he works well and with humility. In the last period, he has lost values and concepts and I will talk with him and try to downsize it. It is important that he understands what he must improve and that he has not done anything yet," Petrachi concluded.
