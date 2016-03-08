Roma, Petrachi hails 'rediscovered' Pastore and reveals why he chose Fonseca as coach

Gianluca Petrachi, sporting director of Roma, spoke to Sky Sport ahead of the matchup between the Giallorossi and Parma.



"There is bitterness for the defeat against Borussia Moenchengladbach, above all because it came after a great second half. I think that even the draw would have been tight but this defeat must also make us think, it must also push us to give that little bit more," he said.



"Pastore? Full credit to Fonseca, for how he is managing him. He had started training separately, then the coach was good at managing and involving him. Surely he is a rediscovered player, he must continue like this and must not stop.



"Fonseca? When I was at Torino, I followed a striker, Facundo Ferreyra, so I often watched Shakhtar play, and I was intrigued by the way they play. At the time of the meeting, he captured me, showed me his methods, how he developed his principles. And then the whole management liked him, we saw a great manager and a respectable person," Petrachi concluded.