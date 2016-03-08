Roma, Petrachi pressing for Napoli's Hysaj
09 October at 13:30Rumours of Roma’s interest in Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj are confirmed, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old Albanian is struggling for playing time in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad and due to Roma full-back Davide Zappacosta’s serious injury, the Giallorossi have approached Napoli once again to discuss a possible deal.
Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has started discussions with both the club and the player’s agent, who has already stated his client’s future isn’t likely to be with Napoli.
Apollo Heyes
