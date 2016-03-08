Roma, Petrachi pushes United to conclude Smalling deal
17 December at 13:20Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s Sporting Director Gianluca Petrachi is pushing English Premier League outfit Manchester United to conclude the deal for defender Chris Smalling, as per Teleradiostereo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The England international is currently spending a season-long loan at the Rome-based club where he has impressed everyone with his defensive abilities.
It was reported in the recent past that Roma’s hierarchy are quite pleased with Smalling’s performances and want to sign him permanently before his loan expire in the summer of 2020.
As per the latest report, Petrachi is expected to contact his counterparts in Manchester where he will push them to conclude the deal as soon as possible.
It is believed that Roma are eager to seal the deal in order to avoid competition from other clubs for the former Fulham centre-back whereas United are willing to wait and see how much they can generate from the possible departure of the player who is valued around €20 million.
