Roma plan strategy for Porto and Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera

Roma have already made moves for a whole host of midfielders this transfer window, with Ante Coric, Bryan Cristante, Javier Pastore and soon, Hakim Ziyech, all signed – as well as the addition of Justin Kluivert on the wing.



However, according to the latest reports from Sky Sports, Hector Herrera is next on the wanted list. Herrera has impressed for Mexico at the World Cup and the thought is that Roma will make a move in the summer.



The reports also suggest that perhaps Roma could wait until next summer, when the player becomes available on a free transfer.



