Roma plan swoop for Ajax midfielder Van Beek
30 October at 13:00After the successful purchase of Justin Kluivert in the summer, Roma are looking to revisit AFC Ajax and sign yet another talented young player from the Dutch Eredivisie side. The latest name to be mentioned is Donny van de Beek, born in 1997. The 21-year-old is considered to be one of the Dutch club’s brightest midfield prospects, alongside Frenkie de Jong.
After the negotiations for Kluivert in the summer, Roma may choose to use the axis already made to enter further discussions with Ajax about other players – a strong working relationship benefitting both sides.
