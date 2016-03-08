Roma plan to complete deals for Higuain and Alderweireld next week

04 August at 12:30
According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport today, AS Roma are planning to complete two deals next week to bolster their squad ahead of the new Serie A campaign, which kicks off towards the end of August.

The two players that the Giallorossi are aiming to complete deals for are Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain and Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld. There is a confidence amongst the Roman camp that they can get deals agreed for both players and this will mark a statement of intent ahead of the new season.

