Roma, plans to sign Genoa striker as backup to Dzeko in January
09 December at 14:15Roma are considering signing Italian striker Andrea Pinamonti, currently on loan Genoa, in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 20-year-old Italian forward has been struggling for consistent playing time at the Rossoblu so far this season and the Giallorossi’s sporting director, Gianluca Petrachi, is a big fan of the player. Roma are planning to return Croatian forward Nikola Kalinić to Spanish side Atletico Madrid, due to his inability to properly settle at the Roman club, freeing up space for Pinamonti to join.
Furthermore, the deal could see Roma defender Juan Jesus head to the Ligurian club in return, the report highlights, as long as the Giallorossi pay a part of his salary, a figure too high for Genoa at the moment.
So far this season Pinamonti has made 15 appearances for the Rossoblu, scoring four goals and providing three assists in that time.
Apollo Heyes
