Roma, player salaries: Dzeko earns the most
04 September at 10:45Three rounds into this season, La Gazzetta Dello Sport have released their annual list of player salaries in Serie A. For Roma, Edin Dzeko earns the most, followed by Pastore, while youngster Zaniolo is the second least paid.
Juventus top the list of the highest wage bill, with a whopping €219m, while Milan in second place only have €140m. Down below is the full list for Roma.
Dzeko €4,5m (2020)
Pastore €3,5m (2023)
Nzonzi €3,1m (2022)
De Rossi €3m (2019)
Florenzi €2,8m (2023)
Perotti €2,8m (2022)
Manolas €2,7m (2022)
Fazio €2,5m (2020)
Schick €2,5m (2022)
Juan Jesus €2,2m (2021)
El Shaarawy €2m (2020)
Kolarov €2m (2020)
Lo. Pellegrini €1,2 (2022)
Kluivert €1,8m (2023)
Karsdorp €1,5m (2022)
Marcano €1,5m (2021)
Cristante €1,4m (2023)
Coric €1,3m (2023)
Santon €1,3m (2022)
Olsen €1,2m (2023)
Under €1m (2022)
Mirante €0,9m (2021)
Bianda €0,8m (2023)
Lu. Pellegrini €0,8m (2023)
Zaniolo €0,7m (2023)
Fuzato €0,5m (2022)
