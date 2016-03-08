Dzeko €4,5m (2020) Pastore €3,5m (2023) Nzonzi €3,1m (2022) De Rossi €3m (2019) Florenzi €2,8m (2023) Perotti €2,8m (2022) Manolas €2,7m (2022) Fazio €2,5m (2020) Schick €2,5m (2022) Juan Jesus €2,2m (2021) El Shaarawy €2m (2020) Kolarov €2m (2020) Lo. Pellegrini €1,2 (2022) Kluivert €1,8m (2023) Karsdorp €1,5m (2022) Marcano €1,5m (2021) Cristante €1,4m (2023) Coric €1,3m (2023) Santon €1,3m (2022) Olsen €1,2m (2023) Under €1m (2022) Mirante €0,9m (2021) Bianda €0,8m (2023) Lu. Pellegrini €0,8m (2023) Zaniolo €0,7m (2023) Fuzato €0,5m (2022) Juventus top the list of the highest wage bill, with a whopping €219m, while Milan in second place only have €140m. Down below is the full list for Roma.

Three rounds into this season, La Gazzetta Dello Sport have released their annual list of player salaries in Serie A. For Roma, Edin Dzeko earns the most, followed by Pastore, while youngster Zaniolo is the second least paid.