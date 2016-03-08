Roma plot move for Napoli defender Hysaj
13 October at 13:15According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport today, AS Roma are readying an offer to try and sign Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj.
Hysaj has been linked heavily away from the Neapolitan side in recent years, with Chelsea and Juventus named as suitors for the Albanian in the past. However, Roma look extremely keen on the player and will try and make a move in January.
If their attempts in January are fruitless, however, the Gazzetta suggest that the club will simply try again more persistently in the summer transfer market.
