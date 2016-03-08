Roma 2-0 Plzen: Live - Dzeko scores a brace for the Giallorossi
02 October at 21:25Roma take on Plzen in the Champions League tonight, as they look to put the 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid behind them. Plzen drew 2-2 with CSKA Moscow in their first UCL matchday fixture; conceding a late equaliser in injury time.
Roma have had a mixed start to the season but look to have finally got things back on track with back-to-back 4-0 and 3-1 victories over Frosinone and Lazio respectively. Aside from those games, Roma have won just once this season; suffering defeats to Milan, Bologna and Real Madrid.
Plzen, on the other hand, sit in 2nd place in the Czech 1. Liga, winning 8 and losing two of their opening ten games. The Czech side have been playing well but suffered unexpected 4-0 and 3-0 defeats to Slavia Prague and Jablonec respectively.
Confirmed line-ups:
Roma: Olsen; Kolarov, Jesus, Fazio, Florenzi; N’Zonzi, Cristante; Kluivert, Pellegrini, Under; Dzeko
Plzen: Kozacik; Limbersky, Hubnik, Hejda, Reznik; Hrosovsky, Prochazka; Kovarik, Horava, Zeman; Krmencik
