Roma prepare first offer for Juventus forward Higuain; the details

05 July at 13:30
Gonzalo Higuain has had a fascinating year. Last summer, he signed for AC Milan on loan with an option to buy, in a move that many considered to be a strong purchase for the Rossoneri. However, fast forward to January and he had his loan with the club cancelled, Milan instead spending 35 million euros on Genoa's Polish gunman Krzysztof Piatek.

Higuain joined Chelsea for the second half of the season to play under former coach Maurizio Sarri but it doesn't appear as though the Argentine has a future under Sarri at Juventus.

According to the latest reports from the Corriere dello Sport, Roma have prepared their first offer for Higuain; the Giallorossi ready to offer Juventus 9 million euros for the loan of the player plus an option to purchase him permanently at 27 million euros.

The problem for Roma now appears to be his salary, which currently stands at around 9 million per season at Juventus and could, in theory, be too steep for the Giallorossi to afford.

