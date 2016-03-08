Roma prepare new contract for Juventus and Man Utd target

02 March at 19:35
Serie A giants AS Roma are reportedly looking to hand a new contract to Juventus and Manchester United target Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The Italian has become one of the most wanted players of the current giallorossi and he is also one of their best players. The 22-year-old has appeared 16 times so far in the league, scoring twice and assisting thrice.

Corriere della Sera state that Roma are set to offer the player a new deal, despite interest from Juve, United and even Arsenal.

He was linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico in the summer, as Pellegrini currently has a release clause of about 30 million euros- an amount that is very much payable.

We have also previously reported that Roma are preparing a new deal for Pellegrini and it could well be on the horizon.

 

