Roma prepare renewal for club captain De Rossi

05 February at 12:15
Daniele De Rossi returned to the field to play 90 minutes in Roma's 1-1 draw with AC Milan at the weekend; having missed three and a half months due to a cartilage injury.

Now, Roma are preparing a renewal for De Rossi which will see his current contract, expiring in summer 2019, extended till 2020. De Rossi will earn €2m per season now instead of €3m - as he is quickly approaching the end of his career.

Reports in the past few months had suggested he could leave Roma this year; yet the Giallorossi are eager to get their captain tied down to a new deal, keeping the likes of the MLS clubs off his back for the meantime.

