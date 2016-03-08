Roma, preparing move for Cagliari midfielder Nandez if legal dispute rift grows
27 December at 15:00Roma are monitoring the situation of Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, in order to jump at the chance of signing the player in January, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 23-year-old Uruguayan is currently in a legal dispute with the Sardinian club, due to issues involving his image rights following on from his transfer from Argentine side Boca Juniors earlier this year. In the event that the midfielder leaves the Rossoblu in January, Roma are preparing to launch an offer to secure his signature.
Nandez has made 18 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Cagliari, scoring one goal and providing three assists in the process. He has been one of the standout stars in the squad this season, causing Giallorossi coach Paulo Fonseca to become a fan of him. Cagliari are currently 6th in the league after 17 games, sitting six points behind Fonseca’s team.
Apollo Heyes
