Roma preparing to block Dzeko sale to Inter; the situation
02 July at 09:30It has long been suggested that Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko is heading to Inter Milan. In rumours stretching way back into the Spring, it was suggested that the experienced striker would be leaving Roma this summer and joining Antonio Conte in Nerazzurri colours.
However, things have taken a twist as Roma prepare to put up a blockade in Inter's pursuit of the forward. Originally, it was thought that an agreement would be found between the two clubs at 10 million euros plus a counterpart. Although, with Roma able to balance their books before the end of June, the club are now in no dire need to offload players for financial reasons.
Because of this, Roma have increased their demands for the forward to 20 million euros, which was their original asking price when negotiations began. This could make Inter rethink their whole strategy as they weigh up whether or not it is worth spending a large chunk of their summer budget on a 33-year-old striker, especially when they are still yet to offload wantaway Argentine forward Mauro Icardi.
