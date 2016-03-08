Roma preparing to block Dzeko sale to Inter; the situation

02 July at 09:30
It has long been suggested that Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko is heading to Inter Milan. In rumours stretching way back into the Spring, it was suggested that the experienced striker would be leaving Roma this summer and joining Antonio Conte in Nerazzurri colours.

However, things have taken a twist as Roma prepare to put up a blockade in Inter's pursuit of the forward. Originally, it was thought that an agreement would be found between the two clubs at 10 million euros plus a counterpart. Although, with Roma able to balance their books before the end of June, the club are now in no dire need to offload players for financial reasons.

Because of this, Roma have increased their demands for the forward to 20 million euros, which was their original asking price when negotiations began. This could make Inter rethink their whole strategy as they weigh up whether or not it is worth spending a large chunk of their summer budget on a 33-year-old striker, especially when they are still yet to offload wantaway Argentine forward Mauro Icardi.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.