Roma president Pallotta jokes that “we’re already dealing with Barcelona for Messi”
01 August at 10:15After Roma’s 4-2 victory over Barcelona in the International Champions Cup, Roma president James Pallotta spoke to microphones after the match in a typical press-conference. Here he discussed Roma’s season ahead, rumoured transfers and Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus.
ON ROMA: “On paper we have the best team that I have ever had: Schick and Karsdorp are back, Pellegrini and Under have grown in a year, Pastore, Marcano, Cristante and Kluivert are all good purchases, it was built and organized to score more. We'll see what happens.”
ON N’ZONZI: “It is a beast, the question is not of seniority, but of quality and sustainability of engagements.”
ON SUSO AND MALCOM: “If you create an opportunity we will seize it but we do not need another wing. [Malcom] was an odd occasion and we liked it, and what happened with him will not change our programs.”
ON RONALDO: “He's a fantastic player, but in Italy it will be more difficult for him, if we buy a top-player, we're already dealing with Barcelona for Messi (laughs)”
