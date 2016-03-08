Roma president slams Barcelona for unethical intervention in signing Malcom
26 July at 17:00AS Rome president James Pallotta spoke on US radio Sirius XM Channel 157, where he spoke about the saga surrounding Brazilian professional footballer Malcom.
The club from the capital city of Italy had reached an agreement in principle with French club Bordeaux for the transfer of Malcom to AS Roma.
Unfortunately for the Serie A club, Barcelona came at the end and hijacked the
deal. Barcelona signed Malcom, leaving AS Roma empty handed.
AS Roma president James Pallotta has given his views.
“Barcelona has intervened in an unethical. In the morning Monchi was in video conference with the agent, the deal was done. We have received legal advice, it looks like Bordeaux will be called to testify,” James Pallota said.
"Yesterday, Barcelona apologized to us, but I do not accept their apologies. the only way to get me to accept it if they decide to send Messi.
"I closed my relations with Barcelona? With Barcelona it's not closed, they're bigger than us. We will have agreements with them in the future. "
