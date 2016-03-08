Roma president: “Yes, I’m disgusted”

The newspaper Il Romanista reports some words that James Pallotta in person has pronounced after the heavy home defeat of his Roma against Spal: “Yes, I’m disgusted”. AS Roma president, as appears on the article, has accustomed us to a transparency of language that is anything but diplomatic. After the match, the American owner of the Giallorossi was very angry. He has given an encore that he never wanted to give: he reaffirmed his same disgust showed, without any periphery, after the defeat suffered in Bologna.



However, what about the future of Di Francesco? Is his position on Roma’s bench still safe? Il Corriere dello Sport reports that Pallotta is furious and that he has decided to give the manager a sort of ultimatum: Di Francesco has 16 days to convince the president not to sack him.



Il Romanista, instead, writes that, despite of his anger, Pallotta doesn’t have in mind to fire Di Francesco, for two reasons. The first one is the lack of alternatives to replace the former Sassuolo manager, a part from Conte that is close to take the place of Lopetegui at Real Madrid. The second reason is that Monchi has chosen Di Francesco and the Spanish director keeps on having every confidence from the president.



Emanuele Giulianelli