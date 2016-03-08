Roma, Prime Minister Conte: 'I hope Friedkin can cheer up fans like me'
26 November at 15:45Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, a well-known Roma fan, discussed the potential sale of the Giallorossi to American billionaire Dan Friedkin yesterday, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words.
"I don't know Friedkin, but what I can hope for is that if there are foreign investors, such as Pallotta or his possible successor, the important thing is that they have a credible and sustainable plan over time to cheer up fans like me.”
The Giallorossi’s current owner, James Pallotta, has come under fire from fans in recent seasons due to his handling of the club’s legends, namely Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi. Both of the legends have left the club, citing Pallotta’s ownership as their primary motive.
Apollo Heyes
