Roma, Ranieri: 'Anyone who owns their own stadium a step ahead; on De Rossi...'
22 May at 20:15Roma head coach Claudio Ranieri has spoken to the club's official website ahead of his last game in this spell in charge of the Giallorossi, as the club host Parma at the Stadio Olimpico.
"The balance here is positive since my arrival. At the time of my arrival I had found a situation of general discouragement of the team, the boys were beaten because they hoped to do better. I must say that here in Trigoria I had the support of everyone. And also of the team, because they knew how to react, they were all positive and eager. You don't come with a magic wand. In the first match we were very lucky against Empoli, later there were SPAL and Napoli and from then on we changed the tactical strategy. I needed to make defenders feel safer and things got better and better. This team has a future, because there are some very interesting young people here: I'm sure they will do well.
"Genoa-Roma? Yes. It was never going to be easy to win and we found the right way to score goals. Conceding the equaliser on a dead ball, considering the characteristics of our defense, made me very disappointed. It would have projected us at the Olimpico against Juventus with even more passionate support. And then with two points we would have had more chances to enter the Champions League.
"De Rossi? It will be an emotional day for him and for the fans who will see Daniele for the last time with the captain's armband on the field and with the Roma jersey. Every fan has identified with him, for that desire he has, for that fighting spirit that he has always shown. I hope that Sunday will be a day characterized by a farewell full of love.
"Owning your own stadium? It serves to settle the accounts, otherwise with Financial Fair Play everything is blocked. Look at Juventus. Anyone who owns a stadium is already a step ahead."
