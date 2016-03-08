Roma, Ranieri confirms faith in Robin Olsen ahead of Napoli clash

29 March at 10:20
Roma head coach Claudio Ranieri has spoken to the press ahead of his match against Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli this weekend; as the Giallorossi look to secure an important three points in their pursuit of Champions League football.

"Team after the international break? Finally I saw the full locker room again. I saw them being proactive, and this is important. 

"Ancelotti? Facing him is always a pleasure. He is a great coach and I will be happy to greet him. 

"If I made a strong communication I expect a strong response. A coach does nothing for nothing. From the important players I expect a response of character and personality. 

"Olsen in trouble? No, Robin remains a good goalkeeper. I liked him even before and he has my confidence.

"What can de Rossi and Kolarov give? They are two pieces of 90, and they would be in any team. Having them both on the field would be a great joy, but I have to rely on several things. Slowly they all come back, but they are not 100%. I don't like to risk losing a player for longer.

"Fans? ​The fan-team relationship in Rome is everything. The fan always remains, with love and passion. They want to see that you give everything and if you are wrong you are also accepted. Give everything and they will understand it. Fans are our extra weapon. 

"Manolas? ​I have to assess everyone's condition. Kostas will be in a group today and I will analyse. I have the pleasant vision that everyone would like to be there, but I can't play all those who have survived injuries. He wants to play. At his side? One between Fazio and Marcano."

