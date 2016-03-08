Roma, Ranieri: 'I ask the fans to be close to us'

Claudio Ranieri was appointed as temporary manager for Roma today, replacing Eusebio Di Francesco at the Stadio Olimpico. The former Leicester coach spoke in his first interview to Roma TV and reflected on his return.



"In this long day, I talked to the team, asking them certain things. The moment is delicate, we play for the future in these twelve games. There is the possibility of returning to the Champions League," he said.



"The boys are sensitive, some may be unaccustomed, being young, to such an important club. I ask the fans to be close to them and encourage them also and especially in the difficult moments, because in the end, those who suffer most, are us, the fans," Ranieri added.