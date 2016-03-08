Roma, Ranieri: 'I'll train until June, then we'll see. Barella a great player'
25 April at 11:30Roma coach Claudio Ranieri spoke to the press two days ahead of his team's match against Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico.
"I believe we must respect every opponent but the boys are working intensely and seriously to be able to compete for this blessed place in the Champions League. There are several teams in contention, it would be foolish to underestimate Cagliari, who have several excellent players," he said.
"El Shaarawy? He is a very conscientious boy, he contributes both defensively and offensively. Dzeko? He loves to take part in the game. He can play with a striker next to him but he has to understand his game and fit in at the right time.
"Pastore? I don't know if he can start but he's been doing very well since last week. I see him very motivated. Schick? He is a big champion, there are those who mature earlier and others later. But he has all to become a great player.
"My future? I feel I am the coach of Roma until the end of the season, then God will see and provide. They called me in a moment of difficulty, as a Roma fan I accepted.
"Cragno and Barella? They are both great players. I'm not thinking about next season, I think of Cagliari. They are smart, they have a bright future also in the national team," Ranieri concluded.
Go to comments