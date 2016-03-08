Roma, Ranieri: 'I'm sorry for Schick; must be a party for De Rossi this weekend'

24 May at 21:45
Claudio Ranieri has given his final pre-match press conference as head coach of AS Roma on this stint; speaking to the press about his brief spell with the Giallorossi.

"What do I expect? The atmosphere that Daniele deserves. The stadium must be full of love for him, it must be a party.

"​De Rossi will play with his band from the first minute. He deserves the standing ovation from all the Olimpico, and he has to play a great game. He is able to convey the passion he feels for his jersey, whether he is playing for Roma or for Italy. He always gives the maximum, 100%: a player like that can only be appreciated. In addition, he is a point of reference in the locker room.

"​The team has recovered, is compact, will fight for a goal. We must always give our best because we are professionals, we play for passion, not money. I feel like a European coach, I will go where I will appreciate the project.

"I had to have a huge impact on the moral state of the players. We worked well on the defensive aspect, we conceded fewer goals. All the players gave their best, I don't want to talk about who disappointed me. I'm sorry for Schick and I told him, he is a great player, but there are players who have already matured at 19 and others have not. I told him that I will be sorry to see him explode at the age of 28 as he could do now."

