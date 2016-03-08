Roma, Ranieri: 'Many changes in case of failed UCL qualification'
16 March at 20:45Roma lost 1-2 against Spal this evening and did not manage to reach Inter in fourth place in terms of points. Coach Claudio Ranieri spoke to Sky Sport and reflected on the match as well as the Giallorossi's chances of Champions League qualification.
"We played against a team and we were not a team. We lost all the dues on the ground. It was evident that Spal were desperate and rightly in the second half won by wasting time," he said.
"What we are missing? Obviously, there are players who don't have it in their ropes. Others are not determined enough. Between us and them [Spal], they were the more determined side.
"The mental aspect is one of the problems. We have to be more of a team and improve on a physical and tactical level. We ran a lot but badly. We must have the strength to be able to press, if we don't have it, we should stay compact and do our best.
"If Roma qualifies to the Champions League, there is a plan, otherwise there will be many changes. The players must deserve they are worthy. We lost against a team that earns less, is more humble and determined. A revolution? I don't know but certainly, something will have to change in case of failed qualification," Ranieri concluded.
