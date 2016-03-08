Roma, Ranieri: 'We have to be better at the back...'

Claudio Ranieri spoke to Sky Sport after the Roma-Empoli game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" It wasn't an easy game and we were missing many key players but we still found a way to win. Congratulations to the lads, they played well today. Empoli disallowed goal? Well it was clear that it was a handball. There was a lot of stress ahead of the game but I think the fans really helped us tonight. Goals against? Yes it is true that we conceded way too many goals. I do have some ideas on how to reduce the goals against so we will work on this in weeks to come. Zaniolo injury? I don't think that it is anything too serious, it's a muscle issue. Florenzi? He has a lot of character clearly. I think his sending off was way too severe but it happens. Schick? Well from what I heard, he has it all to become a great player. I liked how he played coming off the bench against Porto and I liked how he played tonight. We will have big players returning so I will evaluate everything in the coming days. I think we can all give more...'.