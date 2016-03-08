Roma, Ranieri: 'We have to be better at the back...'

foto gettyimages/ALBERTO PIZZOLI
11 March at 23:48
Claudio Ranieri spoke to Sky Sport after the Roma-Empoli game, here is what he had to say on the matter:

" It wasn't an easy game and we were missing many key players but we still found a way to win. Congratulations to the lads, they played well today. Empoli disallowed goal? Well it was clear that it was a handball. There was a lot of stress ahead of the game but I think the fans really helped us tonight. Goals against? Yes it is true that we conceded way too many goals. I do have some ideas on how to reduce the goals against so we will work on this in weeks to come. Zaniolo injury? I don't think that it is anything too serious, it's a muscle issue. Florenzi? He has a lot of character clearly. I think his sending off was way too severe but it happens. Schick? Well from what I heard, he has it all to become a great player. I liked how he played coming off the bench against Porto and I liked how he played tonight. We will have big players returning so I will evaluate everything in the coming days. I think we can all give more...'. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.