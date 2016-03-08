Roma, Ranieri ‘When I signed up I knew it was only until the end of the season’

Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media ahead of his Roma side’s game against Serie A champions Juventus.

How do you expect the game against Juve will go?

We lost a good chance in Genoa, but we must give a reaction of pride. We are still in the fight for the Champions League and we have to win the next three games. We must not have any regrets, we must give the maximum. Congratulations to Juve for the championship.

What is your impression on Dzeko?

I see him as very strong and determined. This year he can't make goals like he did in other years. His desire and determination have always convinced me to put him on the field.

Four English clubs in two finals. What was your impression?

It surprises me a little, because getting to the bottom of a championship without a winter break seemed difficult even when I was training there. And this was at the expense of cups and national, obviously the coaches have changed something.

Zaniolo in Genoa seemed lost. Role or physical problem?

I have said it many times for me he is a fully-fledged winger, obviously, in the first year in Serie A and with all the attention Nicolò may not always be 100%. I've seen him more determined lately.



Would he have taken Conte at Fiumicino? Maybe stay?



Maybe I'll go and get another coach at Fiumicino. I came here because Rome called me, and I came with enthusiasm. But my job ends with this.





When he says that his work is concluded, does he exclude a future for Rome? And given

Conte's words, do you feel like promoting Rome as a project?



When I signed up, I already knew my work would be over by the end of the season. Roma is a priceless asset, clearly I promote my favourite team. It would be vital to own the stadium. Without that it will be difficult to chase Juventus.