Roma reach agreement to sign Sevilla star
14 August at 09:20Serie A giants Roma have reached an agreement to sign Sevilla star Steven N'Zonzi.
It was previously reported that while Roma were interested in the French World Cup winner last month, disagreements between the board and Monchi meant that the giallorossi could not sign him. But the deal is back on the cards now.
Sky Italia state that Roma have now reached an agreement to sign N'Zonzi from Sevilla, who will sell the French World Cup winner for a fee of 30 million euros plus a bonus of 5 million euros.
The midfielder has a release clause of 35 million euros and Roma are triggering it with the bonuses and an agreement for the deal was found last night. Personal terms between Roma and the player were also agreed last night and the former Stoke City man will earn 3 million euros plus bonuses on a four-year long deal.
A commission of 5 million euros is set to be earned by the player's father-agent.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
