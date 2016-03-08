Roma reach agreement with Cagliari, but Barella only wants Inter

20 June at 22:00
Everyone wants Barella. This has been the theme of the summer market, as Inter, Milan and PSG have all battled it out for the young Cagliari midfielder.

The Nerazzurri have been in pole position for quite some time now, having reached an agreement with the player who's eager to work with Antonio Conte. However, in recent hours, Roma have entered the game, starting concrete negotiations with Cagliari.

The Giallorossi, in fact, have offered Luca Pellegrini, Gregoire Defrel and money in return for the midfield. An extremely attractive offer, which satisfies the demands of Cagliari, who aren't happy with Inter's offer.

However, Barella has no intentions of going back on his promise to Inter, as he will continue to push for a move to San Siro. With that said, the game is certainly open and will be very exciting to follow during this summer's transfer window.

