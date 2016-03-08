Krzysztof Piatek is one of the most talked about names in the past weeks. The Genoa striker has shocked Serie A with his stellar performances for the Rossoblu and many big clubs have begun scouting the player intensively with the view of trying to secure his signature.And one of the clubs who is trying to make decisive steps in the race for the Polish international is Roma. According to Sportmediaset, the Giallorossi have reached a contractual agreement with Piatek's agent, who has given the go-ahead for a potential transfer.However, this is just the first step from the team from the capital, as the player is also followed by Barcelona, Chelsea and Serie A rivals Juventus. Genoa reportedly want 60 million euros for the striker, despite signing him from Cracovia this summer for just over 4 million euros.Piatek has scored 9 goals in 7 matches for Genoa in Serie A so far this season and is the league's top scorer, leaving the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain or Mauro Icardi behind him.