Roma ready to offer escape route to Everton’s Kean after recent humiliation
17 December at 10:40Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are ready to offer an escape route to English Premier League outfit Everton’s out-of-favour striker Moise Kean after he was humiliated in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at the weekend, as per Daily Star.
The 19-year-old was taken off just 19 minutes after he came as a substitute in the 70th minute of the match as Everton’s caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson turned his back on the player when he came off the field.
As per the latest report, Roma—who were already evaluating the profile of the Italy international as a backup of veteran striker Edin Dzeko—are now ready to pounce on the situation and make a move for Kean in the January transfer window.
However, with Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival as Everton’s new boss looking imminent, it will be interesting to see if Kean will be looking to make a move back to Serie A just months after leaving the club.
